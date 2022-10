The Office of the President informs the general public that His Excellency, President Adama Barrow has declared Monday 10th September 2022, as Public Holiday throughout the country, in observance of Mawlid Al-Nabi commonly known as "Gamo" which falls on Saturday, 8th October 2022.

The Office of the President wishes all Gambians and friends of The Gambia, celebrating at home and abroad, a blessed celebration.