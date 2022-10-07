Gambia: Area Councils Conclude Exchange Visits

CRR — Basse, Janjanbureh and Kuntaur Area Councils have recently concluded two-day exchange visits. The visits were aimed at bringing Council Chairmen, Chief Executive Officers, Ward Councilors, Governor of the region, regional director of the State Intelligent Service and other stakeholders to discuss challengesthe Councils face and how to improve Councils' work.

It was also meant to raise awareness of councilors in order to execute their duties more effectively.

Ousman Bah, Governor of the region described the exchange visit as important and timely.

Governor Bah called on natives of the said regions to come together as well as to fulfill their responsibilities as citizen for the development of their region and country at large.

He thanked Tostan for supporting the activity held in Wassu, Central River Region North.

Yuba Jawara, Vice Chairman of Basse Area Council urged participants to take the activity seriously as well as share the knowledge gained for the betterment of their respective Councils.

Saikou Jawara, Chairman Kuntaur Area Council said his Council would use the knowledge gained during the visit to improve their work.

Councilor Musa Bah, in his remarks on behalf of councilors said the knowledge gained would help them in their work with their people in their respective Wards.