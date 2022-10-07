Gambia: Late Modou Janneh Memorial Knock-Out Final Slated for Tomorrow

The 2021-2022 Late Modou Janneh Memorial Knock-out competition final is set for tomorrow, Saturday 8th October 2022 at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field at 4:30pm.

The much-awaited final will feature Young Nyofelleh United FC and Young Santos United FC.

The final is described by many football admirers in Gunjur and its environs as the clash of the titans.

Young Nyofelleh United FC and Young Santos United FC will both fracas to lash each other in the final to lift the 2021-2022 Late Modou Janneh Memorial Knock-out competition trophy.

Meanwhile, Tech World FC will lock horns with Kaku United FC in the 2021-2022 Late Modou Janneh Memorial League final on Saturday 15th October 2022 at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field at 4.30pm.

The Late Modou Janneh Memorial football competition is aimed at grooming and nurturing young talented players in Gunjur and its surroundings.