Gambia: Hon K.K. Barrow Extends Annual Mawlid Al-Nabi Donation to Imams

7 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)

Hon. Kebba K. Barrow, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Kombo South Constituency has donated 22 bags of 50kg rice, 22 (20) litres of cooking oil, and 22 bags of (25kg) onion amounting to D101, 000 (One Hundred and One Thousand Dalasis) to 22 Imams and their Mosque Committees for the 2022 Mawlid Al-Nabi.

The gesture by the former Majority Leader of The Gambia's National Assembly is in commemoration of Mawlid Al-Nabi.

Mawlid Al-Nabi is the birthday of the Holy Islamic figure (Muhammad S.A.W) which is scheduled for Saturday 8th October 2022.

During the observance of Mawlid Al-Nabi, Muslims around the World recite Holy Quran and organise Islamic gatherings (Gamo) praying for Allah's blessings and preaching Islamic ways of life (Suna).

The Kombo South parliamentarian wishes all the Imams, their Mosque Committee and Islamic Umah around the World a very successful and peaceful Mawlid Al-Nabi.

