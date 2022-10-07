Gambia: Rapid Vienna Shock Athletico in Banjul Nawetan

7 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Rapid Vienna FC on Wednesday dazed Athletico FC 2-1 in the 2022 Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe sponsored Banjul 'nawetan' played at the Banjul Mini Stadium.

The victory boosted Rapid Vienna FC's hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the annual Banjul wet season biggest football showpiece.

Rapid Vienna FC will be ambitious to win their remaining group games to maintain their unbeaten run in the on-going Banjul nawetan.

The defeat dashed Athletico FC's dreams of qualifying for the quarterfinals of Banjul nawetan.

Athletico FC must win their remaining group matches and hope teams above them in their group slip to progress to the quarterfinals of Banjul nawetan.

