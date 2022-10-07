Gambia: Govt Revokes CoPG Registration Ahead of Nov 11 Protest

The Coalition of Progressive Gambians (CoPG), a legally registered association, in a statement yesterday says it's dismayed by the "arbitrary" revocation of its registration certificate No. 2022C19361:

"In view of this unjust use of state powers, we are hereby registering our total disappointment and condemnation of the Barrow administration over this blatant violation of our rights as bonafide citizens of The Gambia."

"The CoPG was legally registered as an association on the 28th day of September, 2022 at the AG Chambers, in Banjul. This was achieved after the association fulfilled all the requirements for registration. Following the receipt of the registration certificate, the following day on the 29th of September 2022, we were called back to the registrar's office to rectify some typographical errors made on the certificate in the form of 'coalation' for' coalition' and' Gambia' for 'Gambians'.

"We returned the certificate to the AG's Chambers for the due corrections on Monday, the 3rd of October, 2022. Upon arrival and submission of the certificate, we were told that the lady responsible for the registration and correction of the certificate was not in office and therefore, we were asked to deposit it with them and to collect it on Wednesday, the 5th of October, 2022.

"Upon our return for the collection of the corrected certificate, we were informed of the revocation of the registration certificate of the association. We were told that the action was necessitated due to an order from 'the top.' saying we were deregistered because we are a pressure group."

"This is a clear manifestation of arbitrary use of state powers, injustice and corruption. Similarly it lays bare to every Gambian the signs that dictatorship is back in The Gambia. The only part of this distasteful form of governance is extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances."

"It is our strong conviction that what this time in the history of our country calls for is the unity of all the people in the legitimate fight for the future of our country before it's too late. We have registered our association with every intention to follow the laws of the country to the latter."