Gambia: 19 Gambian Youth Shortlisted for Momodou Sabally Prize for Spoken Word Poetry

19 promising young Gambian poets have been shortlisted by the Young Writers' Association of The Gambia for the Momodou Sabally Spoken Word Poetry.

The prize will be awarded on 15th October, during the maiden International Kunta Kinteh Book Festival at Alliance Francaise.

The award is named after Momodou Sabally, former Secretary General, Head of the Civil Service and Minister of Presidential Affairs, a devoted promoter and supporter of youth activities. Sabally is also a writer and motivational speaker.

Those shortlisted for the award include, Mentor Boye, Fatoumatta A. Jallow, ChernoGaye, Jainaba Touray, Poet Sidibeh, Adama Mboge, Omar 'Champion' Cham, Abdoulie Cham, Bintou Sanneh, Genius Janha, Aji Oley Samaba, Omar NK Ceesay, Aminata Nanko, Saffiya Joof, Muhammed Sidibeh, Aji Ndumbeh Jobe, Nass Jobis and Kebba Mbye.

The award is expected to boost and amplify voices of Gambian youth across The Gambia and beyond through literature, and poetry in particular.