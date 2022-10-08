Nigeria: Youths, Stakeholders Celebrate NYC President on New Appointment

All National Youth and Students Organizations and other interested parties have gathered to congratulate Blessing Akinlosotu on his recent appointment to the National Climate Change Council.

The Youth and Students Stakeholders who came from all the state of the Federation hosted Blessing Akinlosotu in Abuja recently in a dinner following his appointment stated that the young gentleman, Blessing Akinlosotu has been a very dogged hardworking Nigerian Youth with the flair to serve the nation with innovative leadership skills.

The Youth and Students Leaders and critical Stakeholders in the youth Macrocosm in Nigeria while assembled at the resident of the National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Prof. Dickson Akoh, pointed out that Buhari's government has shown capacity and sense of youth inclusivity and as such, it must be appreciated.

Prof. Akoh, while speaking expressed optimism in the ability of Hon. Blessing Akinlosotu assuring the youths that Buhari has chosen wisely.

The Senior Special Assistance to the President on Youth and Student Affairs, ably represented by his Technical Assistant, Dr. Aminu Isyaku and a number of dignitaries from the Civil Society Community expressed joy in sundry levels pointing out that President Muhammadu Buhari has done the youths well by seeing them worthy of a credible representation.

According to Dr. Aminu Isyaku, "Akinlosotu is a very visionary, focused and hard-working Youth Leader that deserved the nomination. This kind of appointment has not happened for Nigerian Youth in a very long while, hence, President Buhari deserves commendation, while Akinlosotu deserved total support from the Youth", he urged.

The celebrant, Hon. Blessing Akinlosotu while addressing the press said, Buhari is indeed the father to the youths as he went on to advocate for more appointments especially for past Leaders, who had spent the most useful part of their lives serving and working for Youth Development in Nigeria.

A renowned UN Habitat Ambassador and Secretary General of the Nigerian Youth Congress, Amb. Raymond Edoh fielding questions from the Press stated that the Nigerian Youth Congress had for years been in the business of advocacy for Youth Inclusion in Decision Making Processes which he said had paid off in the appointment of Comr. Akinlosotu into the Climate Change Council.

He added that as UN Habitat Ambassador he was well aquatinted with burning issues of National Development citing the challenge of Housing Deficit as example, explaining that members of the National Youth Service Corps go through untold hardship finding shelters and affordable houses during and after Service Year. He disclosed that the Nigerian Youth Congress and its partners are working on a master plan to proffer sustainable solution to the menace, while calling on the Youth to rally round Akinlosotu in his new capacity, assuring that he had known him over the years to be reliable and focused young man.