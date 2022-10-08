Nigeria: Flooding - Buhari Pledges Govt's Assistance to States

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has advised Governors under the auspices of Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) to meet with the Minister of Water Resources, who has "worked hard on dams and water resources in the country," fashion out solutions, and then escalate their conclusions to the Federal Government, to alleviate the plight of people currently being ravaged by flood round the country.

The President gave the counsel Friday at the State House, Abuja, while playing host to the outgoing Chairman of NGF, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, the incoming Interim Chairman, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, and the Interim Deputy Chairman, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

The Governors had told the President that lives have been lost, homes and farmlands washed away in States like Kogi, Yobe, Jigawa, and many others, and asked for Federal Government intervention in terms of special funding.

President Buhari said after the engagement with the relevant Minister, a report should be sent in, "and we will see what to do."

Governor Fayemi, who exits office in about nine days, personally thanked the President for support to him as Ekiti State helmsman, and for the governors collectively.

According to him: "You always accorded us due regard. You accommodated us, and listened to our pleas. You were always there for us when we had challenges, either individually, or collectively. We owe you a debt of gratitude".

Also speaking, Governor Tambuwal said the flooding creates a frightening scenario for food security, "and we need to plan ahead for dry season farming," while Governor Bagudu counseled that it was not the time to squeeze credit for the agricultural sector because of the peculiar challenges.