Nigeria: We"ll Use Technology to Tap Seabed Resources - Buhari

7 October 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that Nigeria has strategic mineral resources in its seabed, which will be exploited through adequate deployment of technology.

The President spoke Friday at State House, Abuja, while playing host to Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority, Mr Michael Lodge, who was attending a workshop on Africa Deep Sea Resources in Abuja.

According to him, resources would be deployed, and studies done, believing it would be worth the while.

The President also used the forum to applaud the Nigerian Navy for its role in protecting the country's maritime domain, urging it to "continue to guard us jealously."

Earlier in his speech, Mr Lodge thanked Nigeria for hosting the international workshop, and lauded the country for the leadership it provides on the African continent.

He encouraged the country to explore her deep seabed resources "to support the blue economy," and pledged solidarity with Nigeria during his administration as the Secretary-General.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X