Nigeria: Plateau - Gunmen Kill Ward Head, Three Others

9 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Gunmen have reportedly killed the community ward head of Mabel community of Butura in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State and three others.

The community came under heavy attack by gunmen, which resulted in the death of four persons while several people were injured.

Among those confirmed dead were the Maiangwa (ward head) and three others.

Former Councillor of Batura ward on Bokkos local council government Hon Josiah Mahwash confirmed the incident to The Nation.

Rafan Dafang James, who claimed to be a resident in a WhatsApp message, indicated the gunmen invaded the Plateau community and started shooting sporadically.

Plateau Police Command, spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo did not respond to calls and text messages on the incident.

