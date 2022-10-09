Nigeria: Flood - Four Villages Submerged in Anambra

No fewer than four out of the 10 villages in Igbariam, Anambra East Local Government Area, have been submerged by flood.

Igbariam, an agrarian community situated along riverine areas of the state, experience flooding every year. This usually occurs when either Omabala or Ezu River over flow their banks.

Many houses in Anekwem, Ogugu-Etiti, Ubaru, Obidi and foculary/Catholic zone are under water.

Amanasa Primary School and some part of Saint Anthony's Catholic Parish, Igbariam, have also been submerged, according to residents.

Some persons who evacuated their buildings amidst tears, bemoaned the destruction of their farm lands, livestock and other sources of income and livelihood.

The villagers also lamented the speed at which the flood was moving.

The President General, Igbariam Progress Union, Dr Chris Ofokansi, expressed shock over the devastation of the flood in the villages.

He called on government to dredge the River Niger so that when dams are opened to release excess water, major rivers in the country can still contain the water.

According to Ofokansi, IPU would do all- things within its reach to shelter the displaced people.

He also called on federal and state governments to come to their aid as they were being exposed to health hazards and many other difficulties.

One of the flood victims, Mr Chikelu Nwadeuba, described the situation as the worst in a decade, narrating how they woke up to the menace.