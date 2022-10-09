Nigeria: Flood-Tolerant Maize Variety Underway - Agric Institute

The Institute of Agricultural Research (IAR), Zaria, has nearly completed its research to develop a maize seed variety that can withstand flooding for a period of time.

Professor Mohammed Ishiyaku Faguji, the executive director of the institute, disclosed this to Daily Trust on Sunday in an interview in Zaria.

He said the effort was part of the institute's mandate to develop variety of seeds that would mitigate farmers' suffering and assist them to maximise agricultural production.

"We have already developed a drought-tolerant variety of maize seed and have now commenced the development of a flood-tolerant variety.

"It is with delight that I inform you that the research is very promising and we have already identified some genotypes that would lead to developing a very good variety of the seed.

"From maize, we want to expand to sorghum, and later in future we will look at how some other crops can be effectively produced under a flood situation," he said.

The agriculturalist noted that both flood and drought were evidence of scientific findings, which confirms the effect of climate change to the environment. He, therefore, said all hands must be on deck to ensure that practical means of mitigating the effect of climate change is put in place.

"Going by the scientific prediction, we are going to stay around with this kind of unfortunate natural disasters (flood) for a very long time to come.

"One of the measures adopted by the institute was the development of a maize seed variety that can withstand flooding for a period of time," he added.

He pointed out that with the cessation of flooded areas in most parts of the North, farmers should be adequately supported to utilise the receding moisture to plant appropriate crops that could be grown using the receding moisture. He also said that in-between the two measures, the effect of the natural catastrophe can be taken care of.