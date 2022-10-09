Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Unveils Book on Rural Fulani Girl in Abuja

The Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari yesterday launched a book titled: The Audacity of an African Girl in Abuja where she paid glowing tributes to the author, Khuraira Musa for her courage and determination.

Aisha, who was represented by Dr Rukayyatu Abdulkareem Gurin, Senior Special Assistant to the president on Administration & Women Affairs in the office of the First Lady, said she shares common passion, culture and traditional values with the author.

"I am really proud of the author for unveiling her rich cultural norms and experiences. Her success in her career as a woman serves as a source of encouragement not only to a girl child but to the Fulanis. Her audacity has clearly brought out the real culture, traditions, beauty and above all the determination of an African woman to succeed," she said.

The book authored by Khuraira Musa, a Ruga Fulani woman based in the United States, chronicled her life story from rural Fulani settlement in Bassa local government of Plateau State to her new found home in the United States where she runs cosmetics business for more than 25 years.

The author of the book, Khuraira Musa, a cosmetologist based in the US said she didn't author the book because of herself but rather to give hope to young girls in the hinterlands that are everyday told they won't make it.

She said, "Look at me, I am from Ruga and I am standing here before all these men and women who have reached great heights and just relieved if you have a dream stand up, walk, run for whatever for dream for and don't listen to the naysayers because everything is possible if you believe in yourself and work hard."

Many dignitaries attended the book launch among whom are the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, representative of Sultan of Sokoto, Minister of Women Affairs Dr. Pauline Tallen, First Ladies of Kaduna and Katsina states and the wife of APC vice presidential candidate, Nana Kashim Shettima among others.