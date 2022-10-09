Nigeria: Airpeace Resumes Johannesburg Operation

9 October 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Yusuf Babalola

After suspending its Johannesburg route due to hike in Jet A1 and scarcity of foreign exchange, Air Peace airline, on Saturday, announced resumption of the route.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the airline said the flight operations will start on October 9

According to the airline, passengers can book their flight to South Africa on their website.

"The schedules are now live on its website/mobile app, and passengers can now book their flights to South Africa.

"For assistance with flights or any other enquiries, kindly contact Air Peace on any of its customers service unit."

