Nigeria: Buhari to Attend Investiture of Mahamat Idriss Deby in Chad

9 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, October 10, 2022, attend the investiture ceremony of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno as President of the Transitional Team in Republic of Chad for two years.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said the ceremony, which will hold at the capital, N'Djamena, will further accentuate negotiations on peaceful and harmonious return to democratic process in the country, following the passing of the former President, Idriss deby Itno in April 2021.

The presidential spokesman said President Buhari will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.

