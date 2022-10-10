Nigeria-Egypt Trade Conference Opens Today in Cairo

The maiden edition of the Nigeria-Egypt Trade Conference and Exhibition (NETCE) will begin today in Cairo, Egypt.

The two-day conference is jointly organised by the Nigeria-Egypt Cultural and Socio-Economic Forum (NECSEF) in collaboration with the Embassy of Nigeria in Cairo, the Egyptian African Businessmen's Association (EABA) under the auspices of the Government of Egypt.

The conference will bring together government ministers, governors, and ambassadors from Nigeria and Egypt along with over 300 delegates, visitors, and exhibitors.

Over the course of two days in the ancient city of Cairo, businessmen and women from Africa's two largest economies will engage in Business-to-Business sessions, exchange ideas, and attend exhibitions from participating Nigerian and Egyptian companies, showcasing their products and services.

NETCE 2022 is meeting under the theme "For Africa, By Africa", exploring the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking about the conference, the president of NECSEF, Mahmood Ahmadu, said: "Twice we have had to postpone this meeting but we are excited it is happening and it is providing limitless opportunities for us to enhance trade between Nigeria and Egypt to a new and enviable height."

The Nigerian Ambassador to Egypt, Nura Abba Rimi, puts the current trade volume of the two countries at $141 million.