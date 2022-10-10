Nigeria: Kaduna to Shut Campaign Offices of Candidates Violating 'Post-No-Bill' Order

10 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Ibrahim

The Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA) has vowed to shut down the campaign offices of any candidate who violates the post-no-bill order on public buildings in the state.

The KCTA administrator, Hafiz Bayero, disclosed this to newsmen at the weekend in the state.

He said political parties and their supporters must comply with the order by not pasting their campaign posters on public buildings or face sanctions.

"Placing posters on public infrastructure like flyovers, roundabouts, walls, streetlights and traffic light posts in the city is not allowed," he said.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Arch. Tonye Cole, has berated Executive Order 21 signed into law by Governor Nyesom Wike which bars unapproved political rallies in public facilities.

Arch. Cole in a statement issued in Port Harcourt at the weekend by his campaign organisation's spokesman, Sogbeye Eli, said Executive Order 21 was part of the plot to stifle competition from other political parties.

