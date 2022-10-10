Burkina Faso: The Situation in Burkina Faso

1 October 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States is deeply concerned by events in Burkina Faso. We note that for the second time in eight months, military officers have asserted that they have dissolved the government and National Assembly and suspended the constitution. We join our partners at ECOWAS, the African Union, and the European Union in condemning these acts and the ongoing violence, which put in jeopardy the agreed-upon timeline for a return to a democratically elected, civilian-led government. We call on those responsible to deescalate the situation, prevent harm to citizens and soldiers, and return to a constitutional order. The United States is closely monitoring this fluid situation, and we call for restraint by all actors. The United States stands firmly with the people of Burkina Faso in their aspirations for democracy, peace, development, and respect for human rights.

