Nigeria: 2023 - Allow Police to Regulate Your Rallies, IGP Tells Politicians

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba-Alkali, has urged political parties and politicians to allow the police to regulate their campaigns for 2023 general elections.

Baba-Alkali made the call on Sunday in Maiduguri while speaking to newsmen.

Baba-Alkali said the measure was to contain any possible breakdown of law and order.

"I want to beg the politicians and political parties to give us the opportunity to regulate their processions, rallies and campaigns so that they dont have clash.

"The Commissioner of Police is not saying you must apply for permit before you campaign or rally but for him to know so that he can provide security for the venue of campaign or to tell you if another party is also campaigning, for you to adjust to another date.

"It's a matter of regulating for the benefit of all, to avoid things getting out of control," the IGP said.

While assuring of the force commitment to ensuring security for the election, the IGP said the use of pseudo security agents by any politician or party would not be tolerated.

He reiterated the need for community policing for maximum result in containing criminals, adding that the 10,000 police earlier recruited by the force had been deployed to their various LGAs to enhance community policing.

"Right now we have another 10,000 recruits undergoing training that we hope to graduate before the election," Baba-Alkali said.

He noted the role played by Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in line with community policing in Borno where they played critical role in exposing insurgents in their communities to the authorities.

"The successes we achieved in fighting Boko-Haram couldn't have been possible without injecting CJTF.

"The CJTF assisted greatly as they know who is who in the area and led securty to flush them out. That is what we want to copy.

"Security is all about everybody playing his quota; what your next neighbour is doing must interest you," the IGP said.

Baba-Alkali is in Borno for a two-day working visit where he inaugurated some police projects in Beneshiek and Maiduguri.