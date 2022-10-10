Liberia: Boakai Continues Weah's Onslaught

Margibi county — Former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai now Standard Bearer of the Unity Party has continued his onslaught on President Weah saying, nothing is working in Liberia under his leadership.

Ambassador Boakai: "Nothing is working. What kind of country we in now?"

He recalled that under the administration of slain President William R. Tolbert, Jr. Liberia did not have farms but rice was exported, which created jobs and there was no need for rice to be taken to Lofa County, while a lot of people were willing to come and invest but today, everything is on the contrary.

Mr. Boakai made the observation in Kakata, Margibi County over the weekend while responding to an endorsement statement from the All-Liberian Party Margibi County Chapter that pledged support to his presidential bid in 2023.

He wondered why are Liberians buying a cup of rice now for 200 Liberian Dollars under a government that had promised a bag of 25kg rice in the country would be sold for LRD500.

He called on Liberians to ensure that they go and register when the time comes to enable them to vote out President Weah.

According to the former Vice President, who served the previous government for 12 years, Liberia was founded to serve its people, instead of widespread corruption under President Weah.

He said it is good that Mr. Weah became President and is underperforming so that Liberians, who had high expectations would see for themselves, otherwise, if he (Boakai) had won the elections in 2017 and even put gold in the streets of Liberia, some citizens would have said he is not doing anything because of Weah.

The aging Presidential hopeful called on young people of Liberia to do everything possible to vote President Weah out, reminding that it is about them, rather than him as a person.