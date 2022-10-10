Liberia: SONIT Liberia Inc. Clarifies Drugs Bust

SONIT LIBERIA INC. has issued a clarification here on the recent seizure and subsequent burning of 520kgs of cocaine valued at US$100 million United States Dollars by the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and the National Security Agency (NSA) in collaboration with the United States Government.

The catch has been described as the biggest bust in Liberian history.

The company said it has ceased operations in Liberia for the past two years and rented its facility to TRH Trading Corporation.

"This is to inform you that SONIA Liberia Inc, has ceased its operations for the past two years and no longer carries out any business activity in Monrovia/Liberia. Consequently, our offices in Monrovia have been closed since 2021 and our cold stores located in Monrovia have been rented out effectively from the 1st day of October 2021 to TRH TRADING CORPORATION", the release said.

Take notice that the cold stores and the cargoes related to it are solely under the Management of TRH TRADING CORPORATION, the release notes.

Speaking to the NEW DAWN, the Chief Executive Officer of SONIT Liberia, Hassan Saadé, apologized that the integrity of his company is linked to such criminal saga.

"We sincerely hope that this statement will put to rest the motivated, malicious and false propaganda being run against SONIA Liberia", Mr. Saadé said.

Documents obtained by this paper indicate that SONIT Liberia Inc, represented by Hassan Hadi Saadé, signed a corporative rental agreement with TRH Trading Corporation represented by its CEO, Mr. Bilal Ibrahim for the use of the former's cold storage facility in Topoe Village along the Japan Freeway.

Under the rental agreement, SONIA Liberia made available its infrastructure and equipment at Topoe Village to TRH Corporation, including a landscape covering an area of 5.5 acres with fence and electric cables for electricity, hanger containing three (3) cold rooms with storage capacity of 2,700 tons, and cold equipment, compressors and installations.

Other facilities put at the disposal of TRH Corporation include two generators - 550KVA and 33 KVA, including fuel storage tanks, and an apartment building that contains administrative offices fully furnished.

The agreement duration runs from 1st October 2021 to 30 September 2022 with a rental of US$22,500 payable quarterly in advance.

Meanwhile, TRH Trading Corporation, which originates from Hungary, Europe, has its main offices at Jamaica Road, Bushrod Island in Monrovia, with several sub-branches across the country has been linked to the recent drugs syndicate.

Addressing a news conference last week in Monrovia, the President of the Customs Brokers Association of Liberia James Hinneh, accused TRH Trading Corporation of being behind importation of the consignment of drugs brought in the country and blamed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for allegedly aiding the process.

Mr. Hinneh explained that the bill of landing document validates the specific owner of a particular consignment or container, including the CTN certificate as well as invoice from APM Terminals, which all proved that the consignment was brought into the country by TRH.

He said the Association remains supportive of Government of Liberia's fight against illicit drugs and other unwholesome substances entering in the country.

According to him, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry allegedly provided undue privilege to TRH Trading Corporation, something that led to the huge consignment of cocaine sneaking in, bypassing Customs Brookers at the Freeport of Monrovia.