Liberia: Works Minister Meets With Road Contractors

Ahead of the dry season, the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Public Works has held a roundtable with scores of contractors, aimed at reviewing performances on major roads across the country.

Speaking to reporters, Public Works Minister Ruth Coker Collins, the forum was to inform contractors about new plans, as the dry season approaches.

The meeting held with various contractors was aimed at preparing them as per our calendar; we all know that beginning the fifteen of October our dry season begins, so we invited them to have a clear understanding about how we will robustly handle our next phase of work", says Minister Collins.

She said decision of the ministry to give every Liberian contractor an opportunity to bid and participate in the meeting was in fulfillment of President Weah's promise that Liberians will not be spectators in the economy.

"Our expectations are high on all of the major roads that most of them are working on; that's why we invited them to this meeting."

Also speaking, John Uboti, who operates MDNC Construction, said he was impressed with the ministry's decision to have invited them to know their plans and activities they are confronted with.

"The meeting was meant for us as contractors to give our plans, constraints and to get prepare for the work as we gear toward the dry season", Mr. Uboti explained.

According to him, the MDNC has a road contract with the ministry where it completed Pipeline Road in Paynesville and is currently paving Johnsonville-Mount Barclay route to be followed by work from Johnsonville to White Plains, respectively this dry season.

Meanwhile, the MDNC CEO disclosed readiness to commence the Freeport-St. Paul Bridge corridor on Bushrod Island, which he said has been on hold for some time. Editing by Jonathan Browne