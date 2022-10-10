Liberia: House Invites MOPP, CRC, Golden SIFCA

9 October 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The House of Representatives has invited three companies operating in Southeast Liberia, Maryland Oil Palm Plantation, Cavalla Rubber Corporation, and Golden Sifca to appear before its leadership today, 10th October

to address welfare of workers, good healthcare, education, good housing facilities, clinics, sanitation, and safety measures, among others.

The House's leadership is also interested in ascertaining from these companies' top management-percentage of Liberians in their employed, audited financial statement, and revenue generation since 2018 till now.

Maryland Oil Palm Plantation operates a plantation of oil palms granted under a concession agreement signed on 4th March 2011, while the Golden SIFCA INCORPORATED (GSI) is involved with the processing of Oil Palm, and Cavalla Rubber Corporation is one of Liberia's largest rubber plantations.

