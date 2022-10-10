Liberia: Book of Condolence for Attorney Philip N. Wesseh Opens On October 14th

The Board and Management of The Inquirer newspaper, in concert with the Family of the late Attorney Philip N. Wesseh, Managing Editor of The Inquirer, will open a book of condolence on Friday, October 14, 2022. The book of condolence for the fallen media icon will be open at the offices of The Inquirer, located at the intersection of Benson and Gurley Streets, Monrovia, Liberia, with a brief ceremony at 10: 00 a.m.

October 14 marks one month since Attorney Wesseh died at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia on September 14, 2022, following a period of illness.

Members of the media, officials of government, the diplomatic corps, representatives of civil society, clergy, and the general public are invited to sign the book of condolence, which will remain open until October 27th.

Meanwhile, institutions, organizations and individuals which the late Attorney Wesseh associated with that would like to contribute to his funeral process are requested to kindly contact acting Managing Editor Christiana Saway Jimmy (aka Winnie) at the Offices of The Inquirer. Winnie can be reached at the following numbers: 770-549-526/888-997-832 (WhatsApp connected).

The general public is herewith informed that no one is authorized to engage in any solicitation on behalf of the late Attorney Wesseh without the approval of The Inquirer Management.

More details will be announced before the funeral, which is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Monrovia.