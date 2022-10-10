Liberia: LISGIS Starts Census Enumeration Training Wednesday

press release

The Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) announces start of nationwide training for Census Enumerators on Wednesday, 12th October.

The training had been scheduled for today, Monday, 10th October, but was pushed to Wednesday to enable LISGIS to beef up logistics in 'difficult-to-reach areas' nationwide.

In a press release, the Institute says 'Provisional List of Shortlisted Enumerators has been revised to reflect actual number of enumerators that are expected to report for training on Wednesday at 148 Training Centers across the country.

It notes that selected applicants will be trained for ten days on how to conduct census enumeration, using digital maps and Computer Aided Personal Interview (CAPI) technology.

After the training exercise, successful trainees will be deployed nationwide to conduct the actual count of the 2022 Liberia National Population and Housing Census immediately.

"The 2022 Liberia National Population and Housing Census is among the first censuses in Africa to employ digital technology from start to finish. The country has been divided into 13,845 Enumeration Areas following the Census Cartography (mapping process) conducted from May 2021 to February 2022. Each Enumeration Area will be allocated to one enumerator to complete during the counting process from 24th October to 7th November 2022." The release details.

Meanwhile, LISGIS says it regrets any inconveniences these changes may have caused the applicants, and adds that with the support of partners, it reaffirms readiness to deliver the 2022 Liberia National Population and Housing Census per the set timeline.