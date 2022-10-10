Liberia: UP Suspends Margibi's Chapter Scribe

Margibi — The Margibi County Chapter of the Unity Party has with immediate effect suspended its acting secretary general indefinitely for what the party terms his alleged involvement in "double standard political game."

Mr. Ojay Morris Jr's suspension, which was announced on October 5, 2022, comes after he was caught on video dressed in T-shirt and cap of the People's Unification Party (PUP) at a program organized by the PUP Political Leader, Senator James Emmanuel Nuquay.

In the video recording that went viral in the county, Ojay mounted the podium and introduced and welcomed Senator Nuquay.

The white-collar T-shirt has on its front a picture of the PUP Leader Nuquay, with the party's emblem on the back.

According to the letter of suspension, the action by Mr. Morris, Jr., who is a custodian of classified information of the UP, contravenes policy of the former ruling party and compromises its interest in the 2023 elections.

He has been turned to the National Coordinating Committee of UP in Margibi for interrogation.

The UP Margibi Chapter also says the move by the acting secretary general at a critical time when the party is preparing for 2023 is embarrassing.

There is also another communication from the party, warning the public not to do business with Ojay, as anyone doing so will be at his or her own detriment.

Investigation revealed that prior to his suspension, Mr. Morris donated 50,000 Liberian Dollars to Wenneh's Town Community in Kakata on behalf of the PUP Political Leader, James Emmanuel Nuquay.

However, sources from the UP said he allegedly received funds from Senator Nuquay to organize a youth retreat in Electoral District One, Margibi to get young people of the party go against the UP Margibi Chapter Chairman, Sampson T. Murphy.

This paper has also learned that the suspended-UP partisan has written his letter of resignation, while investigation is still pending. Editing by Jonathan Browne