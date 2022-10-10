Liberia: Chinese Ambassador Hands Over 6,000 Sanitary Pads to Jewel Starfish

The People's Republic of China through its Embassy near Monrovia over the weekend donated over 6, 000 sanitary pads to the Jewel Starfish Foundation.

The donation is intended to help mitigate the challenges that school-going kids are faced.

The ceremony was held in the conference room of the Chinese Embassy, during which Amb. Ren Yisheng turned the materials over to Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor.

The program was graced by the Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy, Li Jiang, the Vice President's Deputy Chief of Staff, and other beneficiaries of the Jewel Starfish Foundation.

Remarking during the ceremony, Chinese Amb. Ren commended the work done by Vice President Howard-Taylor to promote and protect vulnerable groups including women, girls children, and persons with disabilities.

He stated that China and Liberia are good friends and partners.

Mr. Ren also introduced the great achievements China has had in economic and social development and the forthcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

For her part, Vice President Howard-Taylor expressed excitement and joy over the donation.

She congratulated China on the 73rd anniversary of its founding and wished the 20th National Congress of the CPC great success.

She commended the great economic development China has made and thanked China's contribution to Liberia's peacebuilding and development.

Vice President Howard-Taylor thanked the Chinese Embassy for the donation of female sanitary pads to the Jewel Star Fish Foundation.

She expressed hope to further strengthen the friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two sides.

Also on September 27, 2022, Amb Ren handed over 6,000 pads to the Clar Hope Foundation, which was founded by the First Lady of Liberia, Clar Marie Weah.