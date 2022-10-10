Liberia: NICOL Insurance Impressively Making Impact, GSA Boss Mary Broh

Wants All Sectors Engaged

The National Insurance Corporation of Liberia - NICOL Insurance under the leadership of Managing Director Sam Mannah continues to empower young Liberians through professional development and employment opportunities.

On Friday, October 7, 2022, the corporation graduated 9 new insurance professionals after undergoing a one-month rigorous introduction to insurance training.

The graduation ceremony which took place at the head office of the corporation located at the corner of Front & Buchanan Streets was their second graduating class of insurance professionals within the last six months after an initial 8 persons graduated on April 29, 2022.

The Director General of the General Services Agency, Madame Mary T. Broh served as the keynote speaker and spoke on the theme:

"Nation Building Through Excellent Service Delivery & Utmost Professionalism For A Better & Enhanced Business Culture In Liberia."

Madame Broh used the occasion to heap praises on NICOL's management for the corporation's fast improvement and encouraged all agencies of government to get engaged with NICOL.

Addressing the 2nd graduating class of 9 insurance professionals, the General Services Agency (GSA) Director General, Madame Mary T. Broh went on to emphasize that the rapid achievement and recruitment of young Liberians into insurance professionals for employment opportunities at NICOL was a new model approach in the Liberian society introduced by NICOL's Managing Director Sam Mannah and his team.

The GSA boss acknowledged that NICOL was completely dead for several years prior to Mr. Sam Mannah taking up the task as Managing Director, and

has done a great job in reviving the corporation to an appreciable status that requires every government agencies and Ministries to be engaged with the corporation.

She went further to offer her entity's readiness to receive staffers of NICOL at the GSA and noted that the management team of NICOL headed by Sam Mannah and his deputy, Princeton Miller have proven to be trusted and ready for the task at NICOL to serve the public's interest through good and quality insurance policies and services in Liberia.

Madame Broh used the occasion to challenge the graduates to be vigilant in the discharge of their duties and went further to caution them to exhibit a great deal of honesty and professionalism.

The GSA boss concluded by urging Liberians to do away with the old mentality of not believing in obtaining insurance, as insurance is a safety net that provides security, protection & peace of mind in case they were to get involved in an accident or experienced damage to their property - noting that NICOL Insurance is an important service to Liberians and for Liberia's development.

For his part, NICOL's Managing Director Sam Mannah during his remarks said that the 9 graduates are the second batch of insurance professionals to be incorporated within the NICOL system of Insurance professionals.

He went further to express how thrilled he was to see his dream of nurturing & empowering young Liberians in a professional and service-oriented environment come to fruition and expressed the desire to incorporate more young Liberians into the NICOL system as more resources become available.

Mr. Mannah disclosed that NICOL has been able to employ 17 young Liberians within the last six months and intends to do more as they expand.