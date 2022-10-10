Liberia: Tubman University Suspends Campus Politics

Monrovia — The Administration of the state-run William V.S. Tubman University in Harper, Maryland County has with immediate effect suspended all campus-based student politics.

The decision was reached on Thursday, October 5, 2022 following Wednesday, October 4, 2022 students' violence between two political parties, the students Unification Alliance (SUA) and the Tubman University Concerned Students Movement (TUCSM).

The violence led to the injury of at least one student, according to a statement issued by the University.

The release quotes TU Administration as saying properties were also damaged during the violence while normal academic activities were disrupted.

All party uniforms, berets, insignia, hand bands, and other paraphernalia are also banned from entering campus until otherwise ordered.

The administration has mandated its security department to launch full scale investigation into the matter and report findings to administration for appropriate actions.

All issues regarding the Students Government shall henceforth be handled by the Dean of student Affairs with advice from the cabinet.

"In consonance with the core values of the University; unholding civility and integrity with ethics, adaptability, professionalism and maintaining the highest academic standards, comporting ourselves in like manner; " mission"; to provide quality educational experiences that transform the lives of individuals for worthy services; with a "vision" " aspiring to be a center of quality and excellence", the administration expects each and every student to maintain full compliance with the students' handbook", the release notes.

Referencing the students handbook, article 11.14, the release added that TU Administration maintains zero tolerance on violence. An important aspect of maintaining zero tolerance is the university commencement to protect the health and safety of every member of the university community.

It also disclosed that profane, hooligans, abusive belligerent, threatening and inappropriate behavior on the part of any student, is a blatant and gross violation, students who indulge in such act and misconducts and are found guilty, are subjected to immediate and unconditional dismissal from the university.

The administration in the release urged faculty and staff as well as the general student populace to go about their normal activities as they continue investigation into the violence.

The violence came as a result of the Tubman University Concerned Students Movement asking the Students Unification Alliance to leave the students' center, claiming that it was their time to use the center, something that was vehemently opposed and resisted by the Students Unification Alliance, thus birthing discontent.

It is understood that Wednesday of every week is meant for the Tubman University Concerned Students Movement to assemble on the campuses of the University while every Thursday is also meant for the Students Unification Alliance to assemble.

The situation led to the throwing stones and vandalisation of properties of the university at the students center.