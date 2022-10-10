Liberia: Liberty Party Warns Alaric Tokpah to Refrain From Holding Talks With Former Party Stewarts in the Party's Name

Monrovia — Musa Hassan Bility, the Chairman of Liberty Party (LP) has written Professor Alaric K. Tokpah, Organizing Chairman of the Democratic Alliance of Liberia (DAL) about the actions of several former LP officials who he said have unauthorizedly been taking actions and making public and private pronouncements in the name of LP, including committing LP to a collaboration with some members of DAL.

On May 26, 2022, Senator Nyonblee Karga Lawrence's faction of the Liberty Party, the Unity Party and the All Liberian Party joined rank with the Democratic Alliance of Liberia to support the presidential bid of former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

But in a letter to Professor Tokpah, the Organizing Chairman of DAL, the Liberty Party Chairman said it is prudent that LP makes its position clear on issues pertaining to the DAL engagement with Senator Nyonblee Karga Lawrence's faction of the Liberty Party.

"LP has learned of the formalization of the Democratic Alliance of Liberia (DAL) Manifesto and, considering the ongoing actions of several former LP officials who have unauthorizedly been taking actions and making public and private pronouncements in the name of LP, including committing LP to a collaboration with some members of DAL, we believe it is prudent that LP makes its position clear on several related matters," the letter says.

It added: "LP remains committed to an opposition succession in 2023 and, although its members have chosen to pursue a route other than the CPP, a decision which we respect, we believe that DAL shares this same commitment. It is imperative that all opposition political parties respect the legitimate governing structures of other opposition political parties. As such, we strongly urge DAL to ensure that its actions are in line with this commitment and to refrain from engaging in discussions about LP/DAL collaboration with individuals who are not officials of the Party clothed with the authority to have such discussions."

The communication furthers that the Liberty Party, as a member of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) has officially endorsed their candidate for the 2023 Presidential election.

"Although we are certain that DAL is aware, LP is formally communicating to DAL that it is a member of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and that the CPP has endorsed Mr. Alexander Cummings of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) as its Standard Bearer in the 2023 Presidential and General Elections," the communication stated.

According to the LP Constitution, the LP National Executive Committee is the only body clothed with the authority to enter into any collaboration discussions with other political parties, with the outcome of any such discussions being endorsed by the LP National Convention or Special National Convention.

"LP wishes to inform DAL that it has not authorized any Party official to engage in any collaboration discussion outside of the CPP. We look forward to a relationship of mutual respect between LP and DAL, the letter quoted.