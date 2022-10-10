Liberia: Lawmaker Accused On Building in Driveway - Infringes On Residents' Right

Paynesville — Residents of the Rehab Gulf Community in Paynesville have raised a public outcry about the encroachment of Grand Gedeh District #3 Rep. Alex Grant building in the driveway stopping others from smooth access to their homes.

Eddie Togba, a resident of the area addressing the press over the weekend said, the Rep Grant, a resident of the area, has built a shop and zinc shack in the driveway leaving several community members with no car access to reach their homes.

He said his father Mr. Edward Togba bought the land in 2013 somewhere closer to the home of Alex Grant and both of them used to use the driveway for smooth access, however, since his uncle who once work with Rep. Grant as Chief of Office Staff resigned, the lawmaker decided to block the road leading to their home and that of other residents.

Togba said the lawmaker's shop in the driveway is being run by his wife. He said, their boundary with the lawmaker has been encroached on by the lawmaker.

He said the lawmaker has left the boundary where his cornerstone used to be planted and brought it into their land to create chaos with his family using his position as a lawmaker.

Togba maintained that the lawmaker is using his position to infringe on their rights. He called on the appropriate authorities of government including the Liberia Land Authority and the Ministry of Public Works for intervention in other to have smooth access to their homes.

FrontPageAfrica contacted the wife of Rep. Grant and she admitted to the shop being built in the driveway and expressed willingness to collaborate with the government whenever they deem it necessary to start up road work.