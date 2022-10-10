Liberia: Min. Kemayah - Demilitarized Political Activities in the 2023 Elections

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia and The Political Leader of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), H.E. Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., has called on politicians to demilitarized political activities ahead of the 2023 elections. "Our party doesn't support insults and let's campaign maturely and in this new dispensation, let's continue on that path. Let's do away with militancy as a party."

The political leader also called on all partisans to unite and speak with one voice.

The political leader of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) announced that the party will not field presidential candidate in the impending 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

Speaking Saturday October 8, 2022 at the party's headquarters during his acceptance program as the new political leader of the party, Minister Kemayah said the party will only field Representative and Senatorial candidates in the 2023 elections.

Minister Kemayah also appreciated President George Manneh Weah for his commitment to a free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections in 2023. He appreciated everyone for holding together. Recently the former chairman of MOVEE and Foreign Minister was overwhelmingly voted by partisans during the party's National convention while he was away with President George Weah attending the 77th UN General Assembly

"I accept my election as the political leader of MOVEE by the National Convention. I will serve you rightly. I want to assure you that we will not allow our egos and aspirations to surpass the interest of the Liberian people and in the next six years, we will demonstrate our leadership with foremost commitment and we will move MOVEE forward," he said.

As part of the party's quest in ensuring women representation at all fronts, Minister Kemayah said MOVEE will ensure 50% female representation in the leadership of the party and let's go for that and it's our commitment. Let's see it as an unconditional commitment.

He said, "MOVEE is bigger than any individual and MOVEE is moving forward and there is no backward for MOVEE."