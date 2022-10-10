Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Leaves for France - Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree From Sorbonne

9 October 2022
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Saturday 8th October, 2022 to Paris, France, for a six-day working visit to France.

President Akufo-Addo will on Monday, 10th October 2022, receive an Honorary Award of Doctor Honoris Causa from Sorbonne University in Paris. It will be the third Honorary Doctorate Degree to be conferred on him. It will be recalled that the first was an Honorary Doctor of Law Degree conferred on him in May 2016, from the celebrated Fort Hare University of South Africa; and the second, in December 2017, was an honourary doctor of humane letters degree from the University of Liberia.

Prior to the receipt of the Honorary Doctorate from Sorbonne University, the President will address the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at its 215th Session.

Whilst in France, he will also address the Asia Society Forum on the theme, "To Act in Troubled Times: new perspectives from France, Asia, Africa and the world", and commission the refurbished Chancery building of Ghana's Embassy in Paris.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Education, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP for Bosumtwe; and by officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Friday, 14th October, 2020, and in his absence the Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the constitution, act in his stead.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X