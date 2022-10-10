Liberia: New Grace Medical Mission Team to Provide Free Medical Services

A team of 10 medical practitioners from the United States under the banner of New Grace Medical Mission is in the country to carry out free medical outreach.

The New Grace Medical Mission which is connected to the New Grace Churches in Liberia will treat children and adults with different medical conductions but will not perform surgery.

This would be the team's second visit to Liberia to render free medical service here. The New Grace Medical Mission Team started its medical mission clinic in Liberia last year rendering free medical care to Liberians from various quarters within the country.

This visit according to Mrs. Felicia Bessman, Director of the Medical Mission Team, is a follow-up to the previous visit to start a free medical clinic for the people of Liberia by the New Grace Church.

Eminent Emmanuel S. Wettee Keynote Address To The Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) 48th General Assembly in Duluth, GA From September 23rd - 25th, 2022

The New Grace, Arlington church in Texas USA is the mother of the New Grace churches in Liberia. The Church headed by Bishop Theophilus Bessman, the general overseer for both the churches in America and Liberia has planted 17 churches and a school here. The church is also in the process of building a health center in the country in the near future.

Meanwhile, the team is expected to start its mobile clinic this Saturday at 10 am in Dwazon at the New Grace Mission Church in Margibi.

The team will then proceed to Monrovia at the New Grace Mission Church where free medical services will be rendered on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday & Thursday, the team will move to -Boystown- New Grace international academy school.

The team will climax its medical mission here on Thursday next following its services in Boystown.