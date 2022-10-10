Nigeria: 2023 - Oluomo Leads '5-Million-Man' Walk for Tinubu/Shettima in Lagos

The Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, Sunday led a massive rally in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The rally, tagged: "Five-Million-Man Walk", saw APC supporters, including musicians and artistes, defying an early morning downpour to rally support for Tinubu and the re-election of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The APC supporters converged on the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, as early as 7am, walking from there through Ikorodu Road and Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway to Bolade, Oshodi.

Security operatives were on hand to ensure orderliness amid the chaotic gridlock during the walk.

Addressing the gathering at Oshodi, Akinsanya said it was a demonstration of the massive support enjoyed by Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

He said, "We just want Lagosians and Nigerians to know that our father, Asiwaju Tinubu, has millions of supporters. This is just a tip of the iceberg. We'll deliver massive votes for Asiwaju Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu in Lagos."

Lagos APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, hailed the gathering's show of support for Asiwaju, saying the walk was a sign of imminent victory for the APC at all levels.

APC Lagos House of Assembly candidate for Oshodi-Isolo Constituency I, Stephen Ogundipe, also said the walk was a rehearsal.

He said, "We don't just talk, we walk the talk. This is our Lagos. You can do whatever you want in another state, but this is Lagos."