Nigeria: Zamfara Donates 97 Cows, 199 Bags of Rice to Qur'anic Schools

Zamfara State government has donated 199 bags of rice and 97 cows to Qur'anic schools across the state, the state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr Tukur Sani Jangebe, has said.

Jangebe who was represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Sani Nasarawa, at the launching said the donation was a gesture from Governor Bello Matawalle to Qur'anic schools to celebrate the birth of the prophet.

"We are urging the Ulamas to put Zamfara State in particular and the country in general in their prayers especially during the festivities as they have been doing," he said.

He congratulated the Muslim Ummah for the celebration and called on the people to embrace peace and show love to one another irrespective of social status, religious or ethnic affiliations.