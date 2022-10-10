Nigeria: Lagos Tennis - Easy Ride for Edwards As Oparaoji Outlasts Lawal to Retain Title

10 October 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwaferanmi Omoniyi

The female final was a walkover but the male final lasted almost five hours.

The 2022 Lagos Tennis cup ended on Sunday, with both Marylove Edwards and Uche Oparaoji successfully defending their titles.

While Edwards breezed past her group stage opponent, Oiza Yakubu, Oparaoji was put to the test by his Abuja-based counterpart, Peter Lawal.

Edwards, the 2021 winner, replicated the same feat with a two straight sets victory over Yakubu who finished better than her previous year. The No. 1 seed defeated Yakubu 6-1, 6-1 in 56 minutes.

Despite being the favourites, Oparaoji had to fight for four hours and 20 minutes to defend his title against Peter Lawal.

The game, which went to three sets, was a comeback for Uche who lost the first set 4-6 to Lawal before bouncing back with a 7-5 and 7-6 win.

Meanwhile, both winners, Edwards and Uche, carted home N500,000 while the first runner-up earned N250,000.

All semi-finalists and those eliminated at the group stages earned N125,000 and N50,000, respectively.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X