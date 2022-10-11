Nigeria: Burna Boy Meets Beyonce At Tiffany & Co's Party in Paris

Afrobeats megastar, Burna Boy has met with award-winning American singer Beyonce for the first time.

The duos were spotted, having close conversation at the at Beyonce's event with Tiffany & Co in Paris.

Recall that both artistes worked together on a music project 'Ja Ara E' in 2019.

Burna Boy was spotted having a conversation with Beyonce who wore a bright smile.

Other high-class superstars who showed up at Beyonce's event with Tiffany & Co in Paris include Jennie Kim, Halsey, Lori Harvey, Doja Cat, Normani, Ana De Armas, Chiara Ferragni, Olivier Rousteing and many others.

A video of him getting camera flashes while arriving the party with his crew has also been shared online.

A Twitter user, @OneJoblessBoy shared the video with the caption "How Burna Boy pulled up at Beyoncé x Tiffany & Co's party in Paris"

In 2019, Burna Boy shared his experience and revealed that working with Beyonce on a track 'Ja Ara E' off her album, 'The Lion King: The Gift' was a great experience.

The album also featured other notable Nigerian artistes such as Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Yemi Alade, Tekno and Tiwa Savage.

The biggest hit song which appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts was Brown Skin Girl ft. Wizkid, Saint Jhn & Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.