Nigeria: Benue LG Chair Completes 1,000-Shop Market 31 Years After

11 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah Emmanuel

The Chairman of Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, Isaac Mtom, has built a 1,000-shop market in Gboko less than five months after assuming office.

Mtom, during the commissioning of the market by Gov Samuel Ortom at the weekend, said he was five years old in 1991 when the market was started but abandoned.

He noted that when he came on board he prioritised the completion of the market to decongest the Gboko main market.

Commissioning the market, Governor Ortom, who expressed satisfaction with the chairman, urged his colleagues to borrow a leaf from him by always placing the service of the people above personal interests.

The governor observed that the market was started by the then council Chairman, John Uan, in 1991, but abandoned for about 30 years.

