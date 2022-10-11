Nigeria: Airstrike Kills Nigerian Terror Kingpin, Ali Dogo, Others in Kaduna Raid - Report

10 October 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Mr Dogo and many other accomplices were killed while holding a meeting in the Giwa council area.

A notorious terrorist in Kaduna State, Ali Dogo, and scores of his fighters have reportedly been killed by a Nigerian Air Force's strike in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna.

The raid was reportedly carried out by the Air Component of Operation WHIRL Punch, last weekend.

A security source told PRNigeria that Mr Dogo and accomplices fled Niger State to Giwa Local Government Area in Kaduna following intensified airstrikes on their former hideout.

The terrorists were hiding at the residence of one Alhaji Gwarzo at Yadi in the Giwa council area before they were eliminated by the airstrikes.

The source reportedly said: "Unfortunately for Yellow and his fighters, while they were having a meeting, NAF aircraft struck Alhaji Gwarzo's house, leaving everybody in the building dead including Yellow," the newspaper quoted the source as saying.

Meanwhile, separate airstrikes targeted a terrorists' location 33km North-west of Mando in Kaduna, also resulting in the killing of many of the terrorists.

"Following credible intelligence of terrorist leaders and their foot soldiers converging under tree covers at the location for a meeting, the location was struck with several terrorists killed," a security source also told PRNigeria.

The Nigerian Air Force's spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the airstrikes to PRNigeria adding that the Air Component is keeping with the directive of the Chief of Air Staff, Oladayo Amao, to sustain the offensive against the terrorists.

He said the operation in collaboration with the land component and other security agencies will rid the 'Joint Operations Area' and indeed the entire North-west of terrorism and other crimes.

