Liberia: CDC Appoints Special Mediation Committee to Resolve Recent Disagreements in the NPP

Monrovia — In consultation with the Governing Council, the National Executive Committee of the Coalition for Democratic Change, has with immediate effect appointed a Dispute Resolution Committee to mediate lingering disharmonies in the NPP that appear to have been exacerbated during its recent convention in Monrovia.

The NPP Special Mediation Committee has been authorized to, amongst other things, fully investigate post-convention controversies alleged to have emerged out of the NPP's 7th biannual convention and submit recommendations to the party's leadership for a sustainable resolution.

The National Executive Committee of the Coalition for Democratic Change anticipates a finished report from the committee in 14 days.

Expected to report in 14 days, the Mediation Committee shall by Tuesday, 25th October 2022, deliver a full report in which recommendations accompanied by action plans, will be enclosed.

In furtherance of the rule of law, and as the NPP Special Mediation Committee remains seized of the matter, the Coalition for Democratic Change requests all parties to refrain from public comments that impugn the integrity of the investigative process or bring the party into disrepute.

The following individuals are appointed to the membership of the NPP Special Mediation Committee:

1. Cllr. Charles Gibson, Chairman

2. Hon. Moses Y. Kollie, Co-Chairman

3. Henry Fahnbulleh, Secretary

4. Prof. Wilson Tarpeh, Member

5. Sen. Richard Devine, Member

6. Cllr. Edward K. Goba, Member

7. Hon. John T. Richardson, Member

8. Madam Lydia Nimley, Member

9. Hon. Jefferson T. Koijee, Member

10. Garbla V. Williams, Member

11. Hon. Reginald Sokan-Teah, Member