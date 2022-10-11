Liberia: Saudi Arabia Football Association to Construct Artificial Turf At Stephen Tolbert Estate Field

A three member Liberian delegation to include the President of the Liberia Football Association Mustapha Raji, Vice President Adolphus Dolo and Deputy Sports Minister G.Andy Quamie have returned to the Country following what they described as a fruitful and rewarding trip for the sector and the sporting populace in general.

Speaking about some of the support to the media on Saturday October 8, 2022 , the President of the LFA Mustapha Raji disclosed that the Saudi Arabia Football Association has agreed to construct an artificial turf at the Stephen Tolbert Estate sports pitch in the Stephen Tolbert Estate community.

The move he said is among other things intended to boost infrastructure growth within the sector .

According to him, the Geo-technical survey as well as the topography survey and other details including procurement of the turf are currently being worked on.

He told sports reporters that Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph has assured the LFA that he will engage with the community to ensure that they make the property available to begin the work soon.

In an effort to further strength the bond between the LFA and the Saudi Football Federation, President Raji also unveil plans by the Saudi Football Association to purchase medical equipment to be used by the LFA in order to check athletes, referees as well as other sporting federations and associations across the Country.

As a means of supporting grassroots teams, the third division as well as the community leagues respectively, the Saudi FA, the LFA head stated that will purchase soccer shoes, uniforms and footballs for them.

On the issue of capacity building and other support to the LFA, Raji indicated that a six-member Liberian referee delegation will depart the Country from October 21, 2022 to October 23, 2022, to travel to Saudi Arabia to participate in an elite referee course.

He stated that the intend is to among other things support and develop referees capacity.

"Saudi FA will also provide equipment to our referees in order to enhance their work", he added.

At the same time, the LFA boss informs the media that the Saudi Arabia Football Federation will sponsor the women under seventeen team to travel to Saudi Arabia for a training camp.

The initiative is to also help improve the women's football program, he noted.

The team he pointed out will, later on, return to the Country to participate in am eight-nation tournament in honor of the chief patron of sports, George Weah.

The numerous support packages to the Liberia Football Association, President Raji stressed is part of the Saudi Arabia Football Association technical corporation agreement between the both parties something he stated is a good prospect for Liberian Football Development.

He also hailed President George Weah, Chief Patron of Sports for his continuous engagements with other Countries and partners in order to support and develop the game in Liberia.

Meanwhile, the support from Saudi Arabia Football Association to the LFA is a milestone achievement for the football house and a move that has so far further help in the promotion and improvement of the game in Liberia, Raji concluded