Africa: Al-Shabaab Fires Mortars At AU Mission Somalia

10 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Al-Shabaab last night launched a mortar attack on a Burundi military base that is part of the AU's ATMIS mission in Bal'ad district of the Middle Shabelle region.

The shelling took place in Hawa Takako, especially near the old Bal'ad garment factory with locals saying the mortars which have been fired from outside fell inside the camp.

Eyewitnesses said that the ATMIS forces responded with artillery to the attack, and no civilian casualties were found.

The administration of Bal'ad District has not yet spoken about the shelling on the ATMIS military base, which comes amid stepped-up operations against Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X