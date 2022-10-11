Africa: Al-Shabaab Fires Mortars At AU Mission Somalia

Al-Shabaab last night launched a mortar attack on a Burundi military base that is part of the AU's ATMIS mission in Bal'ad district of the Middle Shabelle region.

The shelling took place in Hawa Takako, especially near the old Bal'ad garment factory with locals saying the mortars which have been fired from outside fell inside the camp.

Eyewitnesses said that the ATMIS forces responded with artillery to the attack, and no civilian casualties were found.

The administration of Bal'ad District has not yet spoken about the shelling on the ATMIS military base, which comes amid stepped-up operations against Al-Shabaab in Somalia.