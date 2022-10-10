Somalia: Somali Army Kills Militants and Commander in Anti-Al-Shabaab Push

JANALE [SMN] - Somali military claims to have killed a senior Al-Shabaab commander in Lower Shabelle region as they repulsed an attack against their base.

Mohamed Nur Shire, Al-Shabaab's ringleader in the province, and 13 others were killed by the government troops during the counter-attack, according to the state media.

The incident took place in Janale village which is under the control of the government. It lies 100KMs northwest of Mogadishu, the Somali capital.

In a separate operation, Somali troops on Friday killed 19 Al-Shabab members near Bal'ad district in Middle Shabelle region, about 30Kms north of Mogadishu.

The militants lost control over vast swathes of Galmudug, Southwest, and Hirshabelle States to the Somali army backed by the local residents taking part in the war since last month.