Somalia: Somali Army Kills Militants and Commander in Anti-Al-Shabaab Push

8 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

JANALE [SMN] - Somali military claims to have killed a senior Al-Shabaab commander in Lower Shabelle region as they repulsed an attack against their base.

Mohamed Nur Shire, Al-Shabaab's ringleader in the province, and 13 others were killed by the government troops during the counter-attack, according to the state media.

The incident took place in Janale village which is under the control of the government. It lies 100KMs northwest of Mogadishu, the Somali capital.

In a separate operation, Somali troops on Friday killed 19 Al-Shabab members near Bal'ad district in Middle Shabelle region, about 30Kms north of Mogadishu.

The militants lost control over vast swathes of Galmudug, Southwest, and Hirshabelle States to the Somali army backed by the local residents taking part in the war since last month.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X