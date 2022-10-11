Ghana, Usa Need to Partner to Protect Environment, Adopt Clean Energy - Deputy Secretary of Energy

The Department of Energy of the United States of America (USA) has called for strengthened partnership with Ghana to enhance environmental protection through sustainable exploration of mineral resources and adoption of clean energy.

Deputy Secretary of Energy, David Turk, explained that all countries have an active role in efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change, hence the need for partnerships towards protecting the environment.

He was speaking in Accra on Thursday when he led a delegation from the USA to pay a courtesy call on officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

The delegation, including the USA Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Virginia E. Palmer, and other senior officials from the Department of Energy, were received by the two Deputy Ministers of the Ministry, Mr George Mireku Duker, and Mr Benito Owusu-Bio.

Mr Turk noted that the two countries could contribute to the protection of the environment through the adoption and promotion of clean energy methods as well as sustainable exploration and use of mineral resources.

On the part of the USA, he said their commitment towards environmental protection had resulted in the passing of a clean energy legislation which would ensure the country invest US$500 billion into clean energy projects.

Mr Turk explained that the USA would not only discuss issues about clean energy but would also provide adequate support to countries, including Ghana, to save the environment.

As a country with a thriving democracy, he said the USA was convinced that Ghana should make their own decisions and be active participants in discussions about climate change and environmental protection.

Mr Turk said the USA was committed to strengthening its relationship with Ghana in the areas of energy to promote the enactment of legislations that controlled the energy sector, and discourage methods and practices which would harm the environment.

In his response, Mr Duker also highlighted the co-operation and rich history between Ghana and the USA, resulting in many achievements in the country.

He commended the USA for leading the fight to protect the climate, saying that Ghana would adopt the measures necessary to reduce emissions and safeguard the climate.

Ghana, he noted, was ready to partner with the USA for the exploration of the recently discovered lithium for shared benefits.

On his part, Mr Owusu-Bio applauded the USA's efforts in seeking to actively transition to new and clean energy practices.