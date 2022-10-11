Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu - IPOB Now Waiting for Judgment, No Court Case Today - Lawyer

The lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, yesterday, dismissed reports that IPOB's leader, Nnamdi Kanu, would be in court today the 11th Day of October 2022.

Ejiofor stated this in a statement he issued in Owerri, saying that the rumour was the handiwork of mischief makers.

The lawyer said he had to dismiss it because some market leaders in Onitsha, Anambra State had issued an order to shop owners to prepare for sit-at-home in solidarity with the IPOB leader, Kanu.

He explained that "Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has no court case today and as such, shall not be appearing in court. ONYENDU's Appeal No CA/ABJ/CR/ 625/2022 between Nnamdi Kanu vs the Federal Republic of Nigeria originally scheduled to be heard today, the 11th Day of October 2022, was brought forward and accordingly heard on the 13th of September 2022 and is now awaiting judgment. As such, today's date has been vacated.

"Our people should stop paying undeserved attention to rumours, and mischief makers. I was compelled to issue this clarification because it has just been brought to my attention that some market leaders in Onitsha have started directing the closure of markets for today being 11th Day of October 2022.

"The members of the public should be adequately informed any day our indefatigable Client Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be appearing in court. Thank you all and remain blessed Ezigbo Umuchineke," he said.