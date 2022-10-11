Ghana: Green Streets Project Kicks Off

10 October 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Irene Wirekoaa Osei

The first phase of the Green Streets Project began on Saturday with the planting of ornamental seedlings in some streets of Accra.

The Director for the Department of Parks and Gardens, Rev. Charles Okine together with the Technical Director, Forestry, at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Joseph Osiakwan led the planting exercise. They planted Tabebuia pallida (Trumpet Tree).

The selected streets are from Spanner, Tetteh Quarshie through the Shiashie-Okponglo stretch to Legon.

The Green Street Project is the government's response to the devasting effects of climate change. It is aimed at restoring the country's lost forest cover and contributing to global efforts at halting climate change.

The first phase of the Green Streets Project is to grow trees to improve the aesthetics of the cities and towns and will be extended to Kumasi, Tamale and Sekondi-Takoradi.

