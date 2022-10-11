Ghana: 1D1F - 30 More Factories Under Construction in Ashanti Region

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, has disclosed that 30 more factories are being constructed under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) Project in the region.

He said this in Kumasi over the weekend during the 23rd Regional General Meeting of Ashanti, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Branch of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

These factories, which are in various stages of completion, will soon be completed, are hardware companies, food processing factories and alcoholic beverage factories.

Some of these factories include Adonko Bitters Limited, Beacon Hills Industries Limited, Agro Africa Limited, Best Fertilizer Limited, IM Trucks and Heavy Equipment Limited, Ababio Express Limited and Jomex Limited.

According to the minister, 21 factories have been completed and operationalised.

Mentioned some of the functional factories as Boris 'B' Farms and Vet Supplies Ghana Ltd, a Bantama-based company that deals in poultry and poultry feed, Aspee Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at Ejisu, Darko Farms Group at Akropong, which is into the processing of poultry, and Anok Gyes Farms Ltd. at Agona Wiamoase, producer of pig feed.

Mr Osei Mensah noted that the government has made huge investments in transforming the economy from one that imports and exports raw materials into a production economy.

He also said the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and the AGI have been collaborating with the private sector to implement projects that are jeered towards promoting business in the region.

"Currently there is a proposal on the table to organize a fair at the end of the year and I am very definite that you will be given the details in due course," he added.