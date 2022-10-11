Ghana: MoYS to Create Sustainable Funding Source for All Sporting Federations

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, has indicated that the ministry is working to create a sustainable funding source for all sporting federations.

He said this at the Ghana Bowling Federation coaching course which took place at the media centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to him, the ministry would leverage the popularity of football and boxing to serve as a cash cow for other disciplines.

The President of the African Bowling Federation, Mr Farouk Hardi, said there are many bowling talents on the African continent who just need a little coaching to become top bowlers.

"We would try to improve the sports in Ghana and would bring top officials from the world federation to help train the young ones here," he added.